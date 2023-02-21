Prudential PLC Has $802,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

