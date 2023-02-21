Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $351.48 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.