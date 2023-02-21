Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.