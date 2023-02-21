Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PMM opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

