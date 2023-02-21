Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $3.61.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
