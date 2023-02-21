Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

