Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 814.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of PWR opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

