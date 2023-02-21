Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.