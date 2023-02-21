Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 352 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

