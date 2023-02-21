Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

