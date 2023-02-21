Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Stock Performance

About eBay

EBAY opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.