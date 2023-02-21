Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About eBay

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.