Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

