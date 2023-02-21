Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

