Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,247 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

