Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

