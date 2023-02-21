Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

