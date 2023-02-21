Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 324,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 117,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FITB opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.