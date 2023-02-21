Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

