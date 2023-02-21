Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,132 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.