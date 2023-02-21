Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,132 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.
West Pharmaceutical Services Profile
(Get Rating)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.25.
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:WST opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.04.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.
West Pharmaceutical Services Profile
(Get Rating)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.