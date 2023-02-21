Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,518 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.