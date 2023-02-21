Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 277 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

