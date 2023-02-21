Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,770 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

