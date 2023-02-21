Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,916 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.
First Republic Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FRC
opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
First Republic Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.
About First Republic Bank
(Get Rating)
First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).
