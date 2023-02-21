Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 33,541 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,541 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

