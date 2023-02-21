Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,370 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

