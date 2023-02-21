Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,438 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

