Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 506 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.