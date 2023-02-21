Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,179 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $57,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

WY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.