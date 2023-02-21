Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,369 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Insider Activity

Ventas Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

