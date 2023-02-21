Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,011 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

