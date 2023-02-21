Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.
W.W. Grainger Price Performance
NYSE GWW opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.66.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
(Get Rating)
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.75.
W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of W.W. Grainger stock
opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.91 and its 200 day moving average is $570.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.
Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger
In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
(Get Rating)
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.