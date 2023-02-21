Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 963 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

