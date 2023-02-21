Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

