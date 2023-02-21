Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

