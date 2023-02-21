SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,032 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

SBA Communications Profile

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.