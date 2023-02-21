Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.