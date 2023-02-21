Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,050,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Shares of BJ opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

