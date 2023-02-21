Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

