Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.