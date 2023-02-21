Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,183,000 after acquiring an additional 51,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

