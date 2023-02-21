Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,164 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.
Insider Activity
Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.
Vulcan Materials Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- 3 Ways to Play International E-Commerce Growth
- Roku Sees Ad Spend Improving in These Consumer Verticals
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.