Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,164 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

