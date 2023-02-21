Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,100 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

