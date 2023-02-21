Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCI opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.