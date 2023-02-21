Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,684 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

