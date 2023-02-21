Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.10% of Sizzle Acquisition worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 599,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 655,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition by 31.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

SZZL stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

