St. Joe (JOE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.
St. Joe Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JOE opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.26.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
