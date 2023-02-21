St. Joe (JOE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JOE opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.