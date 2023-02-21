State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

