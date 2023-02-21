Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

SYK stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

