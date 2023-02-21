Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98,380 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $33,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $173.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.97.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

