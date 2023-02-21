Teekay (TK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Stock Down 1.1 %

TK stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Teekay

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

